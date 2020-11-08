Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Perry Ford
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
William Perry Ford

August 16, 1946 - November 1, 2020

William Perry Ford of Huntersville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Perry was born in Statesville, Aug. 16, 1946, to William Moore Ford and Bonnie Ford. In addition to his parents, William Perry Ford was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Ford; sister, Linda Grace Rhyne; and brother, Dan Ford.

He is survived by wife, Judy Ford; daughter, Annette Ford (Joe); brother, Pat Ford (Jan); grandson, Cameron Moose (Brittany); brother-in-law, David Knox (Donna); special friends, Anne Shoemaker (Van), Paul Palumbo; and cousins, niece and nephews.

Perry spent his life in the trucking industry hauling specialized equipment. He really enjoyed being in the trucking business because it allowed him to meet and witness to people. He loved to collect die cast model cars and going to old truck and car shows. Perry was a God-fearing man and loved his family as Christ loves us. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to talk to new people, telling them stories of his past, witnessing to them and bringing them to Christ. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home

www.kepnerfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Pat, so sorry for your loss.
Ronnie Everidge
November 8, 2020