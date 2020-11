Pamela Denise Parker McWhorter



November 2, 2020



Mrs. Pamela Denise Parker McWhorter, 56, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home in Statesville.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 9, 2020.