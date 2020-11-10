Randy SellsRandy Scott Sells, 57, of Troutman, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Sells was born June 7, 1963, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Paul Rudy Sells and Geraldine Deal Durdin. He attended South Iredell High School and previously worked as a mechanic. He loved visiting with family, working on cars and listening to bluegrass music.He is survived by two sons, Matthew Scott Sells and wife, Carolina, of Statesville, Marcus Paul Sells and wife, Natasha, of Troutman; two grandchildren, Mia Sophia Sells and Logan Scott Sells both of Statesville; sister, Treva Lail and husband, Dean, of Statesville; niece, Shannon L. Wooten and husband, Max, of Advance; and nephew, Derrick Lail and wife, Courtney, of Statesville.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Troutman Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Parks officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service.Troutman Funeral Home