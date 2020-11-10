Ruth Coleen Bundick KennedySeptember 21, 1929 - November 8, 2020Ruth Coleen Bundick Kennedy, 91, of Harmony, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.Born in Annaline Village, Pa., Sept. 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Coley Albert Bundick Sr. and Gertrude Summers Wooten Bundick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wilson Kennedy Sr.; son, Paul Kennedy Jr.; and one brother, Coley Bundick Jr.Ruth enjoyed being a homemaker to her beautiful family. Prior to moving to North Carolina, she was a member for 50 years at Union Gospel Missionary Church in Marcus Hook, Pa.She truly loved the Lord's work, winning the lost. She enjoyed going door to door sharing the message of the gospel. She went on mission trips with her husband, which included going to Haiti and the Bahamas. She came from a long line of ministers and served as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess, treasurer, and enjoyed solos as well as singing with a trio. She loved everyone and was always thinking of others. She was a shining light in a dark world.After moving to North Carolina, Ruth and her late husband attended Landmark Church of God for over 20 years.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy (Rhon) Parsons, David Kennedy and Thomas (Paula) Kennedy; 14 grandchildren, Ronnie (Sue) Parsons, Colleen (Ronnie) McCoy, Lorraine (Seth) Fickett, Abigail Kennedy, Victoria Kennedy, Cherie (Jon) Morse, Nathanael Kennedy, Dakota Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Rachael Kennedy-Melecio (Fernando), Scott (Lucy) Kennedy, David Kennedy, Jr., Jennifer Kennedy Nelson (Dan) and Janet Kennedy; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Larraine Bundick.The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at Landmark Church of God. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Phil Pearson officiating. Burial at Clarksbury United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow the service.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home