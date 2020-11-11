Lorraine Estelle Giard KoehlerMay 6, 1939 - November 9, 2020Lorraine Estelle Giard Koehler, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Born May 6, 1939, in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Theodore Giard and Blanche Parent Giard.Lorraine worked in the food service industry and loved decorating and wallpapering.She was a member of Poplar Springs Church of God. Most recently, she was attending Troutman Church of God.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Joseph Critchlow of Statesville; daughter, Karen Anne Sherrill (Michael) of Catawba; and feline companion, Stalena.There will be no formal services scheduled at this time.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home