William Byers
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
William Byers

William Carroll Byers, 64, of Statesville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Full Gospel, 5306 US-70, Catawba, NC 28609.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
