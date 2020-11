Miranda Yelanda Wilson Smith



Mrs. Miranda Yelanda Wilson Smith, 54, of 616 Bristol Terrace, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., at Highland Acres in Statesville.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 12, 2020.