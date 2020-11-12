Stephen BenfieldStephen Benfield, 80, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.Born in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Dewey Benfield and Irene Overcash Benfield. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Watson Benfield; and two daughters, Donna Kay Tamarazo and Teresa Ann Waugh.In 1966, Stephen began his favorite pastime by opening and operating Benfield's Body Shop and Benfield's Used Cars. He loved working on cars and enjoyed racing.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sweetheart and love of his life, Joann Williams Benfield; daughter, Sharon Denise Welborn and husband, Garry; stepchildren, Randy Moose and Melinda Millsaps; granddaughter, Kayla Victoria Welborn; stepgrandchildren, Austin Moose, Teigan Moose and Talon Moose; stepgreat-grandchildren, Charleigh Moose and Hudson Moose; niece, Tracie Kiser Derbyshire; and his beloved dog, Max.Services honoring Stephen's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Williams officiating.The family will speak to friends following the service.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home