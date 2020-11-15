Doris RashDecember 9, 1947 - November 11, 2020Doris Ozelle Lindley Rash, 72, of Olin, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.Born in Iredell County Dec. 9, 1947, she was a daughter of the late John Royce Lindley and Lena Juanita Nicholson Lindley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Lindley. Doris loved spending time with her family and taking walks. She was a former employee of the Dana Corp.Survivors include two sons, Jerry Reid Rash Jr. and his wife, Hollie, and Jamie Lynn Rash and his wife, Aimee; two daughters, Lisa Rash Reed and her husband, John, and Brooke Gaither and her husband, Eddie; two brothers, Louis "Lunk" Lindley and his wife, Pam, and John Lindley and his wife, Kathy; former husband and life-long friend, Jerry Reid Rash Sr.; and grandchildren, Amanda Coffey (Trisha), Kayla Smith (Tyler), Dana White (Matthew), Austin Rash, Matthew Rash, Nola Rash, Chase Divel, Madeleine Divel, Siara Divel, Bethany Vintin (Kyle), Eli Rash, Issac Rash, Sabastian Hartley, Bailey Saunders, Cole Saunders, Alivia Gaither and Caden Gaither; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, whom she adored.Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jordan Grogan officiating. Burial will follow in the Olin Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday evening, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Smith Chapel in Union Grove.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the benefit of the family and sent to Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St. Statesville, N.C. 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home