Steven Floyd CampbellSteven Floyd Campbell, 54, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.He was born March 18, 1966, Kernersville, the son of Althea Biddy Campbell and the late Russell Campbell. He is also reunited with and flying high with two granddaughters, Kayleigh Marie and Miracle Nichole; and a brother, Wayne Campbell.Steven liked working on cars, doing home improvement projects or building things. Most of all, he was devoted to his beloved family and loved spending time in their company.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years, Doris Campbell; his children, Jackie Riggs, Patricia Riggs (Chuck), Terri Maclean, Nancy Pigon (Jonathan), Jennifer McMillan and Jacob Bridgeman (Victoria); grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kimalaya, Xario, Malaysia, Joseph, Colton, Kaitlyn, Hunter, David, Mykelti, Addie, Adam and Charlie. Other surviving family includes stepmother, Elizabeth Campbell; stepbrother, Jack Spivey; and numerous other loving family and friends.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home