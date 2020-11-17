Menu
Linda "Granny" Hill
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Linda Hill

June 10, 1950 - November 14, 2020

Linda passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Iredell Memorial.

She is survived by her husband, Al Hill; three children, Mark Jones, Rodney Jones both of Camden-Wyoming, Del., and Anne Taylor from Yanceyville. She had eight loving grandchildren, Anthony Huff, Zachary Huff, Casey Wilson, Leah Jones, Justin Jones, Sean Jones, Katie Jones and Wesley Jones; numerous honorary grandchildren; and four sisters, Sylvia (Jean) Stephenson, Goldia Childress, Shirley Thompson and Brenda Cole.

Per her wishes, a private service will held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 17, 2020.
