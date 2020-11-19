Menu
Janie Elizabeth Harris Jones
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Janie Elizabeth Harris Jones

September 25, 1926 -

November 14, 2020

Janie Elizabeth Harris Jones, 94, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Nov.14, 2020.

She was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Statesville, to the late Richard J. Harris and Mary Smith Harris.

Mrs. Jones was a retired teacher for the Iredell-Statesville School Systems. She is a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church in Statesville.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1:30 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, in Statesville. Entombment at Iredell Memorial Park will follow the service.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 19, 2020.
You lived a beautiful life and was a loving caring friend to my dad . May you rest in peace. LOVE THE CAMPBELL FAMILY
shelia smith
Friend
November 18, 2020