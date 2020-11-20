Daniel Adam Luttrell



December 11, 1978 - November 14, 2020



Daniel Adam Luttrell, 41, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.



He was born in Berrien County, Mich., Dec. 11, 1978, to Bennie David Luttrell Jr. and Suellen Ann Luttrell, both of Statesville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Johnathan Luttrell.



Daniel attended North Iredell High School and worked for Shurtape in Stony Point. One of his biggest passions was being an Electrician. He enjoyed watching football, listening and singing along to his favorite songs. Daniel enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his companion of 15 years, Charlie, his black lab.



Those left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 18 years, Jennifer Ann Luttrell; son, Daniel "Adam" Luttrell; daughter, Kirsten Ivy Luttrell of Statesville; sister, Tonya Sue Luttrell of Statesville; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; four nephews; and two nieces.



The family will hold a memorial service at Love Valley Presbyterian Church Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., following the memorial service. There will be a celebration of life service and reception to be hosted by his nephew, Joel Mahaffey, at his home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his wife, Jennifer and/or his children, Adam and Kirsten.



Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 20, 2020.