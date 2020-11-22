Jimmy ClineOctober 27, 1936 - November 16, 2020Jimmy Lewis Cline, of Statesville, passed into his heavenly home from the Gordon Hospice House, following a period of declining health.He was born in Drex­el, to George H. and Ruby C. Cline. His fa­ther died in an accident in 1936. In 1941, his mother married James R. Hoover, whom became Jimmy's father and a constant source of sta­bility and support.A 1954 graduate of Scotts High School, Jimmy pursued many hob­bies involving electronics and mechanics. As a teenager, he designed and built ham radios, his own recording machine/vinyl record press (of­ten recording his younger sisters singing), dirt bikes and stock cars. He even built and flew a manned airplane with a friend, landing in a lo­cal watermelon patch.After serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, Jimmy was employed by Southern Screw Manufactur­ing. After retirement, he worked for a number of years for Manheim Automotive Wholesaler.Even as an adult, Jimmy enjoyed constructing and flying model airplanes. His passion for stock car racing continued as well, building dozens of cars in his home shop. He competed in races from age 17 through his mid-60s, usually at the Hickory Speedway.Jimmy married Judy Dietz Cline June 28, 1986. She made a loving home for them, en­abling him to enjoy married life and retirement. He was a life-long member of St. John's Luther­an Church in Statesville, where he was baptized and confirmed.He is survived by his wife, Judy Cline of Statesville; sisters, Betty Stafford (Ken) of Win­ston-Salem and Joan Litton of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; son, Terry Lewis Cline; stepdaughter, Jackie Hyams (Chuck) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepson, Donald Dietz; granddaughter, Alison Wilson (Caleb) of Hickory; stepgranddaughter, Maddy Hyams of Myrtle Beach; two great-grandsons; and four-legged friend, Milo aka "Puppy."The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677. A service will then be held at 11 a.m., in the church, fol­lowed by burial in the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery. Guests should wear masks, and social distancing is encouraged.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or St. John's Lutheran Church.Nicholson Funeral Home