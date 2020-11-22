Marjorie "Margie" Rhyne AlexanderJuly 20, 1940 - November 19, 2020Marjorie "Margie" Rhyne Alexander, 80, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after an extended illness.Margie was born July 20, 1940, in Stony Point, to the late William Boyce Rhyne and Eva Head Rhyne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bradley" Alexander; sisters Kathy Rhyne and Darlene Miller; and her brother, Gary (Dino) Rhyne.Margie is survived by her son, Keith Alexander and wife, Lou Anne Alexander of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter, Karen Alexander of Sherrills Ford; brother, Ned Rhyne of Statesville; grandchildren, Lindsay Gordon (Tyler) and Lana Pommerening (Rory); and great-grandchildren, Maddie and Wyatt Gordon. Margie is also survived by her bonus son and daughter, Geoff and Debbie Raynor; and bonus grandchildren, Raleigh and Caelin.A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092; or Westport Baptist Church, 2372 Lake Shore Rd., Denver, NC 28037, in the name of Margie Alexander.The family would also like to thank Cyndi Jo Brady and Chelsea Turner and Lindsey Gregory of Hospice Lincoln County for their love and attention that went above and beyond in the care of Margie.Chapman Funeral Home