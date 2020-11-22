Karen Williamson
Mrs. Julia Karen Sherrill Williamson, 68, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Karen was born Sept. 20, 1952, in Seneca, S.C., and was the daughter of the Rev. George Sherrill of Troutman and the late Jackie Moose Sherrill.
She was a graduate of Gaston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was a retired registered nurse at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was married to the late George Eugene Williamson Jr., who passed away in 2003; together they were members of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her father, she is survived by three children, Jessica W. McCurdy (Chad) of Statesville, Alexis W. Lambert (Kris) of Statesville and Tom Williamson of Statesville; four granddaughters, Miranda McCurdy, Chloe Lambert, Charley Williamson and Harper Williamson; two grandsons, Austin McCurdy and Jakob Lambert; daughter-in-law, Nicole Harris; three brothers, Ken Sherrill, Stephen "Ponder" Sherrill and David Sherrill; and one sister, Nesie Jones.
She was preceded in death by one son, John Michael Williamson, who passed away Oct. 14, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will speak with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.