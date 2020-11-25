Menu
Blane Nichols
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Blane Nichols

Blane Marvin Nichols, 61, of Wake Forest, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.

He was born in Iredell County, Jan. 31, 1959, to the late Conard Olden Nichols and Laura Walsh Nichols. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Olden C. Nichols; and a sister-in-law, Linda Nichols.

Blane was an electrical engineer with Honeywell. He enjoyed going to church and church activities including being an usher. Before his illness, he liked golfing and going to the beach and mountains.

Those left to cherish his memory are three brothers, James Nichols (Jean), Alvin Nichols (Barbara), and his twin, Blake Nichols (Frances); four nieces, Lorie Edmiston, Sandra Johnson, Christina Byers and Elizabeth McGregor; and four nephews, Brian Nichols, Chad Nichols, Samuel Nichols and Patrick Nichols.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m., at Grassy Knob Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jim Miles and the Rev. Scott Chenevey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 1321, Statesville, NC 28687.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 25, 2020.
You will be missed. You have been a co-worker and friend to me for over 20 years. You have always embraced each new journey, this will be the greatest of them all.
Brent R Brian
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 24, 2020