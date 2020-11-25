Dear Vivian and family, although we are not related, we feel like we have lost a close family member with his passing. We find it hard to believe we will not be able to see and hear him, as I can only imagine how you feel. But he is home and in a better place where we will all find him one day. God bless you and family. RIP my favorite Marine and friend.

Jim & Jane Karriker November 24, 2020