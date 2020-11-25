Peter "Pete" Thomas Meletis
November 21, 2020
Peter "Pete" Thomas Meletis, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Nov. 29, edition.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 25, 2020.