My deepest condolences to Blane´s family and friends. I worked with Blane for 20 years, and he was one of the engineers that interviewed and trained me. I loved Blane for his direct, tell it like it is, approach. Over the years, I took on a support role for our many tools, and I was asked once, "Nicole, who do you go to when you have a question"? There was no hesitation in my answer, Blane Nichols was the guy. He knew our meters forwards and backwards. I remember sitting with him, debugging problems, and he would remember every step, in the exact order, that we had taken to isolate a bug. Meanwhile, I had to take detailed notes to keep track of the many steps and test cases. His mind was keen and brilliant. I will truly miss him, and I was blessed to know him.

Nicole Swindell November 24, 2020