Ruth Irene Bost Dagenhart
Ruth Irene Bost Dagenhart, 93, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Ruth will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.
A private graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Iredell Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Homewww.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 26, 2020.