Jerry WilliamsMr. Jerry Roscoe Williams, 79, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.Jerry was born in Iredell County, Aug. 25, 1941, and was the son of the late Harold Williams and Thelma Hurley Williams. He attended Iredell County Schools and Jan. 12, 1964, he married Mary Evadean Dishman Williams and together they shared 56 years of marriage, before his passing.Jerry was a self-employed interior/exterior painter, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was also a man whom cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerry also had a passion for playing the guitar. At family gatherings, he often played music, entertaining everyone in attendance, as well as being the life of the party. Jerry was also a faithful man to God and his church, Liberty Baptist Church. He will be missed by everyone whom had the pleasure of his company.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Williams.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Williams; two sons, Wayne Williams (Karen), and Darrell Williams (Dawn); two daughters, Marilyn Williams and Virginia Swan (Tim); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Jimmy Williams; and three sisters, Linda Tarlton, Cathy Poteat, and Sue Faust.A service honoring the life of Jerry Williams will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastors Roger Holland and Darrell Williams officiating. The family will visit with friends for one hour, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Nicholson Funeral Home