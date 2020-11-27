Geraldine Holton Shaver
October 21, 1948 - November 22, 2020
Geraldine Holton Shaver, 72, of Leland, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Crosswinds Church, in Leland, with Pastor Chris Vernon officiating.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Craig Holton and Imogene Matthews Holton.
She is survived by her son, William Garrett Shaver III; and her sisters, Connie Holton Pinion, Wanda Holton Underwood, Nancy Holton Hayes and husband, Chuck Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Crosswinds Church in Geraldine's memory.
Andrews Mortuarywww.andrewsmortuary.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 27, 2020.