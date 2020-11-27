Sylvia Troutman
Sylvia Rogers Troutman, 79, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville.
Mrs. Troutman was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Fred B. Rogers and Edith Bost Rogers. She was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and July 3, 1959, she married the late Ted Lee Troutman, who passed away Jan. 10, 2006. She was a member of Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church, former member of Fort Dobbs A.B.w.a. and retired in 2011 from 1st RX Pharmacy, Chet Howell Electric and was a self-employed Tax Preparer. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn B. Reavis.
She is survived by daughter, Kelly T. Johnson (Archie) of Statesville; son, Robert Lee Troutman and his family; grandchildren, Daniel Johnson (Cara), Brandy J. Elliott (David), Kenneth Johnson (Sarah Jordan), and Jared Lamberth (Felicia); great-grandchildren, Jason Elliott, Noah Elliott, Samantha and William Elliott, Salem Johnson, Mary and Izzy Lamberth; grandson-in-law, David Elliott; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and special friends, Mary Alice Holt, Edith Rummage and Jean Tabor.
Graveside funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with the Revs. David Troutman and Michael Flack officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County; or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 27, 2020.