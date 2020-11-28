Allison Bumgarner
April 18, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Willie Allison Bumgarner, 80, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born April 18, 1940, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Kathryne Elizabeth Allison and Willard Bumgarner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryne Phyllis Bumgarner Lail. Allison graduated from Statesville High School in 1958, and attended Mitchell College. She began her career as a classified advertising representative for Statesville Record and Landmark, where she worked for over 50 years, until she retired. Allison cherished time with her family as well as being at the farm with her horses, dogs, goats and cats. She will be fondly remembered as welcoming all animals and any pets into her life, most notably her beagles Satchmo, Etta, Ginger, Cricket and Clancy the cat.
Surviving are her brother, Charles Davis Bumgarner and wife, Sarah, of Charlotte, and their two sons, Zack Bumgarner of Albuquerque, N.M., and Daniel Bumgarner of Charlotte; niece, Buffy Smith and husband, William, of Newton and Jennifer Hairston and husband, Marshall, of Raleigh; three great-nephews, William Hairston of Asheville, Thomas Hairston of Boone and Robert Smith of Newton; and a great-niece, Kathryne Smith of Newton.
The family would like to thank Conover Nursing for the wonderful care they provided over the years and to Catawba County Humane Society who placed Allison's pets in loving homes when she could not care for them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, www.catawbahumane.org
.
Due to the continued concern of COVID-19, a service will not be held at this time.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Homewww.willisreynoldsfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 28, 2020.