Aaron Wayne BakerAugust 16, 1934 - November 26, 2020Aaron Wayne Baker, 86, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.He was born Aug. 16, 1934, to the late Wayne and Audrey Baker in Iredell County. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by a grandson, Matt Baker.Burial for Mr. Baker is scheduled to be conducted Friday, Nov. 27, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Statesville. A memorial service for Mr. Baker will be conducted at a later date.By occupation, Mr. Baker was a chicken farmer. More importantly, he was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Statesville, where he served his Lord as a deacon for over 59 years. He was the longest serving deacon at his church. Aaron was a good neighbor; he shared his life with the community and friends. Mr. Baker lived by faith and he died in faith.Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Baker include his wife of 68 years, Jeanene Wike Baker; three children, Mike Baker and wife, June, Mark Baker and wife, Terri, and Melanie Kennedy; six grandchildren, Tracy Hamer and husband, Luke, Teela Baker, Erin Fitts and husband, Jesse, Kim Kennedy, Jacob and Jared Mitchell; along with five great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, acknowledgement (no money) may be sent to Mike Baker, 3725, Carriage Manor Ct. Wendell, NC, 27591.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service