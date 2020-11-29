Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Reep
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
Dorothy Reep

Dorothy Reep, CPA, 85, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Reep family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry Joy. She was an awesome lady! Such a great advocate for the pool too! I will miss her there & our time on the board & the Ruritan. I learned a lot from her. She will be missed but I´m happy she´s in heaven with Jesus.
Linda Hoke
November 29, 2020