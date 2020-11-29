Cindy AdkinsMary Cynthia "Cindy" Kluttz Adkins, 63, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.Cindy was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Salisbury, and was the daughter of Billie Joe Hartman Kluttz of Statesville and the late James Edward Kluttz. She was a graduate of West Rowan High School and Queens Business College in Charlotte. On Aug. 21, 1983, she married Brent Nelson Adkins and together they were members of Western Avenue Baptist Church and Owners of Professional Towing & Diesel, LLC. She was preceded in death by one sister, Betsey Lynn Kluttz Hege.In addition to her mother and husband, Cindy is survived by four children in love, Shelley Houston (Michael) of Concord, Emily Little (Tate) of Statesville, Alex Hege (Alison) of Charlotte, and Courtney Hege Glenn (Caleb) of Salisbury; seven grandchildren, Noah and Lily Houston, Carson Sain, Anna Little, Amelia and Levi Hege and Conner Glenn.Cindy had a passion for tractor pulling, racing, and running 5-Ks. She enjoyed all crafts, quilts, and sewing. She loved working at the Historic Sharpe House in Statesville, whether she was in character, serving, or participating in the events of the time. She spent many hours volunteering and giving her commitment to Rainbow Kidz of Hospice. She received the Medallion Volunteer Service Award from the N.C. Governor for her time and devotion to the Hospice Foundation. She also greatly adored her many fur babies over the years and is survived by her sweet "Belle."Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury with the Rev. Andy Lackey officiating. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Memorials may be made to Rainbow Kidz, c/o of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County; or to Molly's Kids of Molly Grantham WBTV.Troutman Funeral Home