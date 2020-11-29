Michael KillianMichael David Killian, 74, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Killian was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late William Oliver Killian and Alice Frye Killian. He served in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War and was retired from Bell & Howard Chevrolet. He attended Landmark Church of God and enjoyed working in the yard and wood working. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Killian.He is survived by three daughters, Erica K. Hoots (Alan) of Olin, Nikki K. Rash (Jeff) of Statesville, and Anna Adkins of N. Augusta, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Abby, Emma and Ashlyn Jordan, Carter Rash, Derek Vaughn, Christian Morgan, Sami Morgan, Adry and Carsyn Hoots; three great-grandchildren; special friend, Retta Rice of Statesville; sister, Carolyn Tillman (Phillip) of Burlington; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Killian of Greenville, S.C.; and very special dog, Ellie.Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ervel Jones officiating. The family will speak with friends, following the service.Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House.Troutman Funeral Home