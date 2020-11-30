David Bryan Walker



November 28, 2020



David Bryan Walker, 60, of Hickory, was called by God to his heavenly home Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.



David was born in Haywood County to the late William E. and Esther Black Walker.



He led a very active life until about six years ago when he suffered a heart attack, several strokes, seizures, and brain bleeds. The fact that he lived through all these traumatic events was truly a testament to the miracle working power of God. He acknowledged God had brought him through all these events and often witnessed this fact to others.



In his younger years, David enjoyed going to the beach, boating, fishing, and swimming with friends.



David graduated from South Caldwell High School in 1978. David had a beautiful voice and loved singing in both South Iredell and South Caldwell High School Choirs. He also loved singing in church choirs. David spent his working years in the restaurant business. He had an outgoing personality that endeared him to his customers and co-workers.



Lately David was confined to home a lot and loved watching SBN (Sunlight Broadcasting Network). He knew most of the singers and ministers' names by memory. He joined SBN as a media member.



David was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. William E. Walker and Esther B. Walker.



Left to cherish his memory are two brothers, William Harold Walker (Shelby) of Trinity and Randy Edward Walker of Newton; one sister, Gloria Walker Waugh of Statesville; and one nephew, Nathan Bradley Walker of Trinity.



David, your family and friends love you and will miss you. Your sister thanks you for lending her your listening ears when she needed someone to talk to so desperately. We look forward to the day we will see you again at our eternal, heavenly home!



Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 30, at Calvary United Church of Christ in Thomasville.



Memorials may be given to Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 30, 2020.