Gregg Rogers
Mr. Gregory Russell Rogers, 59, of Olin, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Nov.29, 2020, at his home.
Gregg was born April 13, 1961, in Iredell County, and was the son of Mary Josephine Rash Crisp of Statesville and the late Arthur Marcell Rogers. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School, class of 1979, and Mitchell Community College. On April 22, 2017, he married Jannine Marie Kandler Rogers of Olin. He was a member of Fallstown Baptist Church, and previously was the owner of Sonrise Electric.
In addition to his wife and mother, Gregg is survived by daughter, Ashley Rogers; son, Arthur Rogers; five stepchildren, Melissa Medlin (Josh), Kevin Peterson II, Samantha Willis (Sherman), Jenna Fletcher, Monica Lyons (Tristan); sister, Maurica Roemer (Brian); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Gary Rogers; and his son, Joseph, who survives.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Fallstown Baptist Church with the Rev. David Troutman officiating. Gregg will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research; Shriners Hospital for Children
; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.