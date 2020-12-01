Betty Louise Anthony SharpeNovember 30, 2020Betty Louise Anthony Sharpe, 77, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence.Born in Meagher County, Mont., she was the daughter of the late Louis Leslie Anthony and Virginia McGrady Anthony.She was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was retired.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Albert Sharpe Sr.; one daughter, Barbara Lumsden; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Beaver; one brother, Ronald Anthony; and one sister, Lydamae Ramsey.Those to cherish her memory are her son, Samuel Sharpe (Shelia); one daughter, Peggy Robbins (Mark); grandchildren, Megan Sharpe (Daniel), Natasha Sharpe, Nicholas Sharpe, Garrett Goodin, Christina Childers (Dave) and Kevin King; great-grandchildren, Madison Gryder (Brandon), Dakota Everidge (Mary), Kiley Goodin, Danielle Beaver, Katherine Beaver, Tyler Broome, Monica Wall (Phillip), Elly Childers, Steven Childers, Dylan Parsons and Samuel King. She is further survived by her great-great-grandchildren, Caydence Gryder and Evalynne Gryder, and Byron Wall; and one brother, Richard Anthony (Melody).Betty will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service honoring her life will follow at 2 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with the Rev. Scott McGraw officiating.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home