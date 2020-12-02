Menu
Norma Rena Millsaps
1937 - 2020
Norma Rena Millsaps

Norma Rena Millsaps, 83, of Stony Point, passed away at her residence Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Norma will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 p.m., at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church with the Rev. Robin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. It is requested that all attending the service, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing with the family and each other.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 2, 2020.
