Paul MatlockPaul James Matlock died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville, from complications from COVID-19.Paul was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Alexander County, and was the son of the late Bannie Matlock and Marie Bowles Matlock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katrina Murph Matlock Sept. 29, 2013; and brother, Clyde Matlock.He began Matlock's Used Parts in 1946 and worked there until his retirement in 1994. Even after retirement, he enjoyed going to auto auctions with his son and working on antique cars. He was a member of South River United Methodist Church.He is survived by his son, Jeff Matlock (Jan) of Woodleaf; two grandchildren, Amanda Matlock Moncrieff (Tanner) of Mocksville and Dale Matlock of Granite Falls; and sister-in-law, Betty York (Franklin) of Woodleaf.A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m., at South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf with the Rev. A.J. Moore and Tim Kelty officiating. The service will also be broadcast on the radio frequency that is used for the regular services. The family asks that masks be worn, and that social distance is observed. Mr. Matlock will lie-in-state Saturday, Dec. 5, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.Memorials may be given to Africa Inland Mission, Attn: Receipting, P.O. Box 3611, Peachtree City, GA 30269; or to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home