Herman Mayberry
Richard Herman Mayberry, 88, known as "Herman," of Mooresville, passed away at home Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
He was born in Statesville, Jan. 31, 1932, the son of the late Robert Cleve and Mary Barker Mayberry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Grady Mayberry; and sister, Mozelle Mayberry.
Herman worked for 40 years, driving a truck, hauling fuel oil, diesel, and wood chips. He married the love of his life, Betty Dixon Mayberry June 9, 1951. They have spent the last 60 years raising kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids at their home on Lake Norman. Herman was a loving grandfather, whom was never too busy to spend time with his grandkids, whether that meant taking them for rides in his "big truck," teaching them to water ski, or spending hours in the boat, trying to sling them off the tube.
Left to cherish his memory are his fiercely devoted wife of 70 years, Betty Dixon Mayberry; sons, Bob Mayberry and David Mayberry (wife, Kathy); daughter, Susie Mayberry Lee (husband, Clifton); grandchildren, Sherry Walter (husband, Chad), Adam Pestlin (wife, Melissa), Daniel Mayberry, David Mayberry, and Megan Mayberry; great-grandchildren, Andrew Moody (wife, Madisyn), Jordan Boatwright, Kendall Walter, and Jackson Walter.
A visitation and funeral services will be held at Nicholson Funeral home in Statesville, Saturday, Dec. 5, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., and the funeral from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
.
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 3, 2020.