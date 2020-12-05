Douglas Clarence Miller
April 22, 1982 - December 3, 2020
Douglas Clarence Miller, 38, of Statesville, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.
He was born April 22, 1982. He attended Lake Brantley High School and Full Sail University, and served in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked as an IT Specialist for Piedmont Health Care. He was the most loyal friend you could ever have, and will be greatly missed.
Doug is survived by his father, Douglas J. Miller; mother, Renee Sherman-Miller; brother, Jamie Spicer; sister, Carolyn Spicer; and a slew of friends whom loved him.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at Providence U.M.C. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 5, 2020.