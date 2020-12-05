Sue Brevard Morris HopperSue Brevard Morris Hopper entered the church triumphant Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after years of declining health.Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alton Marion Hopper Jr.; parents, the late Roy W. "Casey" Morris and Matilda Lattimore Morris; stepmother, Beatrice Nye Suttle Morris; grandparents, Dr. Everett Beam Lattimore and Sue Brevard Lattimore; and Emma Faulkner and Samuel Malcolm Morris; and sister-in-law, Elinor Ann Hopper Tyner Drake.Sue is survived by her niece, E. Kyle Tyner and husband, Michael J. Tucker, of Statesville; and nephew, David H. Tyner and wife, Karen M. Tyner, of Spartanburg, S.C.Sue was born in Belmont, and raised in Shelby. She attended the Shelby city schools where she met Alton in the second grade. She made her debut in the Shelby Debutante ball and graduated from Shelby High School in 1949. Sue then attended the Woman's College of The University of North Carolina, where she obtained a BA in history in 1953 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa national honor society for her high academic distinction. She later obtained a master's degree in education, with honors, from Duke University. Sue began her 30-year teaching career in Laurinburg, before moving to Charlotte, where she taught history for several junior high schools prior to joining East Mecklenburg High School. She retired from teaching in the 1980s.Sue was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 60 years, serving in numerous official capacities during her long and faithful tenure; she served as a volunteer at the Mint Museum of Art; and taught Sunday school at Myers Park Baptist Church. She and Alton traveled extensively and enjoyed life-long friendships with a tight circle of beloved contemporaries, many whom they had known since grade school. Quick-witted and easygoing, Sue embodied the finest qualities of an educated, cultured and self-assured Southern lady.The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staffs of Hospice and the Cedar Ridge/Special Care communities at Plantation Estates for their care and support for Sue and her family and to Dr. Danny Honeycutt for his kind and compassionate care of Sue over the last years of her life.A private graveside service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for the Plantation Estates Samaritan fund, 733 Plantation Estates Dr., Matthews, NC 28150.Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory