Mavis Surface Calabrese passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Mavis was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Monroe County, W.Va., to the late P.H. and Daisy Wickline Surface. She attended and graduated from Monroe County Schools and Concord College in Athens, W. Va., where she met her future husband, James D. Calabrese. They wed on June 11, 1955, and were married for 58 years, before his passing in 2013. They and their young daughter moved to Statesville in 1960, where Mavis taught at Alan D. Rutherford Elementary and Wayside Elementary Schools for most of her teaching career.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Calabrese Wise; son, Danny Calabrese; two granddaughters, Beth Wise Harris and husband, Joey, and Emily Wise; and great-grandson, Sam Harris, all of Statesville. She is also survived by a sister, Martha Surface Young, of Radford, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews in Virginia, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia and Arizona.
Mavis was of the Methodist faith and was a life-long member of Waiteville New Zion Methodist Church in West Virginia. While living in Statesville, she attended Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with her husband. Mavis' wishes were to be cremated. Due to COVID-19, no funeral services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, either online or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to Iredell Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 86, Statesville, NC 28687.
