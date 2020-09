Norman Eugene MorrisonSeptember 19, 2020Mr. Norman Eugene Morrison, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Celebration of life services will be conducted today (Wednesday, Sept. 23), at 4 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville. Burial will follow in the Belmont Cemetery. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the family.