Ozell Lula Strickland
Ozell Lula StricklandSeptember 19, 2020Miss Ozell Lula Strickland, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.Celebration of life services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville. Burial will follow in the Belmont Cemetery.Survivors include one son, Caper Strickland of the home; three daughters, Margaret (James) Strickland Caldwell, Mary Strickland and Verlencia Strickland McDonald, all of Statesville; and one special granddaughter, Aprile Strickland of Statesville.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street , Statesville, NC 28677
