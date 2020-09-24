Carole Fairman Carole Elaine Gould Fairman, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Carole was born May 2, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., and was the daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Caldwell Gould. She was a graduate of Sparrow School of Nursing in Lansing, Mich., and was a registered nurse at two hospitals in her career: Foot Hospital (now Allegiance) in Jackson, Mich., and majority of her career at Ingham Medical Center (now McLaren Greater Lansing) in Lansing, Mich. She was married to the late John Zdanowitz, who passed away Aug. 31, 2020. They were members of Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville. She is survived by three sons, David Pickell of Michigan, Greg Pickell (Deborah) of Virginia and Todd Pickell (Sarah) of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorraine Rice (Jon) of Michigan and Virginia Hein of Michigan. A fully virtual service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Western Avenue Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Spry officiating, and can be found at www.facebook.com/wabcstv, or at www.youtube.com/wabcvideo.com . Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com