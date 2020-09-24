Virginia Pierce Virginia Riddle Pierce, 88, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born in the mountains of North Carolina (Burnsville), March 3, 1932. She then relocated to Statesville as a teenager, where she attended and graduated from Cool Spring High School. Statesville is where she met and married the love of her life, Freddie Pierce, Feb. 17, 1954. In 1950, Virginia joined Diamond Hill Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member, up until her passing. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and had a real heart for both local and foreign missions. Later in her life, her days were filled with the enjoyment of her granddaughters. She attended many sporting events and was always there to love and support them, whatever their interest. She made sure that anyone who knew her would know them. Overall, she modeled the importance of loving on and caring for family. She was preceded in death by her father, RC Riddle; mother, Bertha Blankenship Riddle; brothers, Wayne, Earl, Wallace and Vaughn Riddle; as well as her sisters, Ollie Mae McMahon and Aline Riddle. Left with many cherished memories of her life are her loving husband, Freddie H. Pierce; daughters, Monica Greer (Doug) and Freda Baxter (Mark); granddaughters, Paige Baxter and Ruth Baxter; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, Friday, Sept. 25, at noon. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. However, due to COVID-19, for the protection of all, the family asks that friends wear masks, restrain from shaking hands, observe social distancing, and keep conversations brief when speaking with the family, while visiting and inside the church. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Rev. Jeff Luxon for his faithful visits, prayers, and overall expressions of concern during this difficult time. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Gordon Hospice of Statesville, and to Home Instead, who have shown great compassion, care, and concern for mom, and our family, during her last several weeks on earth. You truly made a difference. Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com