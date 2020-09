Leslie B. Scott Mrs. Leslie B. Scott, 56, of 906 Ericson St. in Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Funeral arrangements will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, with visitation at 2:30 p.m., followed by service 3 p.m., at Boone-Carroll Funeral Home. Boone-Carroll Funeral Home of Cleveland, N.C. boone-carrollfh.com