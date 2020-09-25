Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
JoAnn Holland
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
JoAnn Holland

January 20, 1935 - September 22, 2020

JoAnn Alderfer Holland, 85, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Born Jan. 20, 1935, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Hattie Crater Alderfer. She was a graduate of Union Grove High School and was a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Union Grove. JoAnn worked in the banking profession for 44 years, starting at People's Bank and ending with Wells Fargo, as an officer of Bookkeeping. She is survived by a son, Keith Holland of Olin; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. Services will be held at later date. The family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living for their love and care of Ms. Holland.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.