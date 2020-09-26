Jean Catherine Burdette LynchJean Catherine Burdette Lynch, 90, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.Born in Fulton County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Curtis Burdette and Nannie Indiana Lungenuno Burdette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister; her loving husband, Billy Mack Lynch, who passed away Oct. 18, 2015; and precious son, Sammy Lynch. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Lynch Danyels (Chuck), Karen Denise McGinnis and Christopher Lynch (Tina); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.She will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Coley officiating.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home