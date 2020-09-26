Menu
Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch
Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch

Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch, 90, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Fulton County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Curtis Burdette and Nannie Indiana Lungenuno Burdette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister; her loving husband, Billy Mack Lynch, who passed away Oct. 18, 2015; and precious son, Sammy Lynch. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Lynch Danyels (Chuck), Karen Denise McGinnis and Christopher Lynch (Tina); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Coley officiating.

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC 28677
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Aunt Catherine you were a loving and caring person. Our memories of you will live in our hearts forever. We pray the Lord will wrap His Loving arms around each of the family members and friends drawing them close to him for comfort and peace during this time. Sending our Love to each of you.
Yvonne Burdette
September 26, 2020
Yvonne Burdette
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 26, 2020