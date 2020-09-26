Jay Hugh Hall
May 8, 1944 - September 24, 2020
Jay Hugh Hall, 76, of Harmony, passed away at Maple Leaf Health Care, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Mr. Hall's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service today, (Saturday, Sept. 26), from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service for Mr. Hall will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 27, at Mountain View Baptist Church, Hwy. 16 N., at 3 p.m., with Brother Donald Dingess officiating.
Jay was born May 8, 1944, to the late Robert Burton and Essie Marie Hall in Surry County. Jay enjoyed western movies, NASCAR, and loved his grandchildren. Jay was a dairy farmer and considered an expert cattle breeder. He was tagged as being a "walking phone book" and a "walking GPS."
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Hall; two brothers, Jimmy and Donald Hall; and grandson, Thomas Inman.
Those left to cherish the memory of Jay include his wife of 59 years, Doris Ann Staples Hall; five daughters, Janet Lackey (Mike), Tammy Dingess (Bro. Donald), Carolyn Lowe (Scott), Penny Inman (David), and Angel Davis (Tony); two brothers, Roger and Charles Hall; four sisters, JoAnn Martin, Debbie Hunley, Shirley Neighbors and Bobbie Deal; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
