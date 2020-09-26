Menu
Richard Smith
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Richard Smith

Richard Lester Smith, 87, of Statesville, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.

He was born in Pennsylvania, April 26, 1933, to the late Nora Dilly Smith. Richard served his country with the U.S. Navy. He was a retired heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He played on a roller hockey team, enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and motorcycle riding. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Suzanne Scheller Smith; brother, Burton "Butch" Strausser; sister, Gloria Smith; and special nieces, Connie Butz, Bobbi Scheller and Tenniel Strausser.

A funeral service will be held today, (Saturday, Sept. 26), at 2 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the service. Private burial will be held at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Sep
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss God bless and my he give you strength in this time love and prayers .
Eva Howard
September 26, 2020