Dorothy Ann Shuford ImesMrs. Dorothy Ann Shuford Imes, 62, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Those left to cherish the memory of her life are her husband, Stephen Imes; three sons, Lee (Jamila) Abrams, Michael (Gloria) Shuford, and Lamont (Crystal) Shuford; daughter, Tilisia Shuford House; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Burial will follow at Bibleway Church Cemetery #6 in Troutman.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary