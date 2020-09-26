Menu
Betty Gravely McHone
DIED
September 24, 2020
Betty Gravely McHone

Betty Gravely McHone, 91, of Statesville, passed away Thurday, Sept. 24, 2020. Funeral arrangments will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
I was so sorry to hear about Betty's passing. She was the sweetest lady, and my Mother Billie Lockman's best friend ever. I'm sure they are rejoicing in Heaven along with their husbands Russell and Grady. I loved this Lady and her family!!
Judy Lockman
September 26, 2020