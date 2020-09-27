Menu
Sandra Woodside Hager
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Sandra Woodside Hager

December 3, 1946 - September 23, 2020

Sandra Woodside Hager, 73, of Troutman, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Statesville, to the late Ray "Fox Hunter" Woodside and Wilma Barnes Woodside. Mrs. Hager enjoyed bowling, water and snow skiing, playing cards, gardening, singing in the choir, and received two state national championships for skeet shooting. She loved visiting the mountains and her dogs, Jackie and Willow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hager.

She is survived by her children, Tim Hager (Donna), Darren Hager (Lynn), Margaret Greene, Bobbie McPhee; brother, Wayne Woodside; grandchildren, Jason, Wesley, Zach, Shaina, Josh, Trey, Landen; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.

The family will be holding a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1617, Statesville, NC 28687.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our Sincere Condolences..
David COOPER
Friend
September 27, 2020