Carolyn Hooks Grindstaff
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Carolyn Hooks Grindstaff

December 18, 1948 - September 26, 2020

Carolyn Hooks Grindstaff, 71, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Born Dec. 18, 1948, in Mooresville, she was the daughter of Ralph Langford Hooks and Eula Bentley Williams. Mrs. Grindstaff was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lee Grindstaff; and a son, Ronnie Grindstaff.

Mrs. Grindstaff is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Grindstaff and Danny Grindstaff (Maria), both of Mooresville; and grandchildren, Emily Grindstaff, Amy Grindstaff and Brandon Grindstaff and companion, Barry Lawing.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel in Mooresville. Burial will follow in Glenwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
